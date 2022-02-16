Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.520-$6.790 EPS.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. 898,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
