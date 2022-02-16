Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.09-$5.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.325-$8.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.090-$5.190 EPS.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.09. 2,897,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,234. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

