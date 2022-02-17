-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Cadiz stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $99.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadiz by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 595,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cadiz by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cadiz by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

