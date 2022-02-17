-$0.14 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 1,795,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,650. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.