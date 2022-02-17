-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACB. reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 310,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 4,523,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,700. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $869.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.93.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

