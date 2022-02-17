$0.52 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

OPBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 59,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

