$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.64. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 111,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,121. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.