$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. ITT reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03. ITT has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

