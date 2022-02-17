$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 1,183,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

