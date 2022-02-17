$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

