180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. 77,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,823 shares of company stock worth $464,998. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

