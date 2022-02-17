19,151 Shares in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

