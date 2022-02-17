$217.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $217.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.40 million and the lowest is $215.10 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $909.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 330,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
