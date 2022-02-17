$217.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $217.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.40 million and the lowest is $215.10 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $909.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 330,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.