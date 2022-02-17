2,400 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.24. 54,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average of $171.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

