$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humacyte.

Several research firms have commented on HUMA. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUMA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

