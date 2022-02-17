3,731 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

