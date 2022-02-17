$5.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.82. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.83 to $26.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.37 to $26.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

PXD traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.13. 4,147,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $131.76 and a 52-week high of $232.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

