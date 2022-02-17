5,000 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $24.05. 5,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.