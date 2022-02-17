$57.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post sales of $57.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $240.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $251.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $249.50 million to $278.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HAFC stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

