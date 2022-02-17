6,825 Shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 297,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

