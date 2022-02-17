7,802 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.