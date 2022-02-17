A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 13,404 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMTB opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 593,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

