A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $190,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $4,754,776 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

