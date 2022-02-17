Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 36,169 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.
- On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
