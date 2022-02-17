ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.045-$2.147 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

ACCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 991,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.