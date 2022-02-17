ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.38.

ACVA opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

