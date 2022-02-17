AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.

AGCO stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AGCO by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 598,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after acquiring an additional 190,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

