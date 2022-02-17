Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Up 33.4% in January

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $237,937,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,836,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,135,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

