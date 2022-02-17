Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $535.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.88 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.
A number of research firms have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of AL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 745,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.
