Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $535.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce $535.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.88 million. Air Lease posted sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 745,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.