Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Wolfe Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.21.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

