Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.