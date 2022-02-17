Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 663. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.