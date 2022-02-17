Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.610-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.74 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alteryx by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

