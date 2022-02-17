Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

