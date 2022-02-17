Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 594 shares of company stock worth $2,153,170. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,152.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,210.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,336.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

