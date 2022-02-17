Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Ambu A/S stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 5,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

