AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

