American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 909,928 shares.The stock last traded at $51.54 and had previously closed at $50.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

