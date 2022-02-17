American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

AWK stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

