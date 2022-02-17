Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 879.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,182 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,842. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.