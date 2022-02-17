Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $24.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 19,947,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

In related news, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,082. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

