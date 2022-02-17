Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $217.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.91. 8,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

