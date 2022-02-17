Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report $22.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. First Bank reported sales of $22.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $91.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

