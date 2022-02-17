Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

First Merchants stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 156,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

