Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 268,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,105. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

