Analysts Expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Shares of ATIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,622,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

