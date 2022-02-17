Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.890 EPS.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 258,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,011. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

