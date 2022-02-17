ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of MT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.46. 3,807,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

