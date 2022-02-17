ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.
Shares of MT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.46. 3,807,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently 2.37%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
