Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

