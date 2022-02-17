Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Capitalization Hits $3.39 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $1.41 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.92 or 0.07042344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,196.37 or 1.00216589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.